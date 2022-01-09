Working on ‘Justice League’ was ‘awful,’ according to Ben Affleck.

Working on ‘Justice League’ was ‘awful,’ says Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck reprised his role as Batman in the Snyder Cut in early 2021, after starring in 2017’s Justice League.

When a few stars spoke out about their bad experiences on set, the film’s legacy was tarnished.

In a recent interview, Affleck joined them, admitting that the film was “awful” to make.

For writer-director Zack Snyder, Justice League was a labor of love.

When his daughter Autumn died tragically in 2017, he took a break from the project to grieve with his family.

After that, Warner Bros. handed the reins over to Avengers director Joss Whedon, who came in with a new vision for the film and reshot with the cast.

The movie that resulted received a mixed reception.

Snyder’s version, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was released in 2021, after years of fan demand.

The production of the film, however, was not the only problem.

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg on the show, accused Whedon of on-set misconduct in 2020.

Stars such as Gal Gadot and Jason Mamoa backed Fisher, with Gadot later revealing that she had taken her complaints about Whedon to Warner Bros. executives.

Affleck has remained silent on Whedon.

He did, however, publicize the Snyder Cut in advance of its release.

Affleck recently discussed his time as Batman in an interview.

When asked about his time on Justice League, the actor opened up about his personal issues and admitted that it wasn’t the best experience he’d ever had.

“For me, Justice League was the nadir,” he told the LA Times.

“It was a bad experience because of a combination of factors: my personal life, my divorce, being away too much, competing agendas, and then Zack’s personal tragedy and the reshooting.”

Affleck continued, “It was just the worst experience.”

“It was horrible. It was everything I disliked about this.”

That was the point at which I decided, “I’m not doing this anymore.” It wasn’t even about how bad Justice League was.

“Because anything could have happened.”

It’s possible that Affleck didn’t have the best experience with Justice League.

However, now that he’s in a better place, the actor will reprise his role as Batman for…

