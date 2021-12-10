Working with Denzel Washington was “priceless,” according to Michael B Jordan (exclusive).

Working with Denzel Washington was a “priceless” experience for Michael B Jordan (exclusive)

Michael B Jordan and Denzel Washington are on their way to becoming a cinematic powerhouse duo.

The pair had the opportunity to work together for the first time with their new film, A Journal for Jordan, and they are ecstatic about it.

The stars walked the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Thursday for the premiere of their emotional family-military drama, and they spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about their long-awaited collaboration.

Getting to act under Washington’s orders was “priceless,” Jordan said.

“I mean, he taught me a lot.”

After the critically acclaimed drama Fences in 2016, as well as The Great Debaters in 2007 and Antwone Fisher in 2002, this is Washington’s fourth feature directorial effort.

“To finally be on set with someone I looked up to, to see his process, to see how he breaks down character in scenes — there are stories that you hear about, that you see from the outside looking in. To be so close to it was truly something special,” Jordan marveled.

Working with Washington taught him “lessons that I’ll take with me for the rest of my career and the rest of my life,” according to the 34-year-old actor, who will soon be directing Creed III for the first time.

For his part, Washington, a two-time Academy Award winner, explained why he thought Jordan was the best choice for the role.

“Needless to say, he is clearly a very talented, gifted, and handsome individual,” Washington stated.

“However, he has a wonderful spirit.”

He’s just a nice guy, and I think that’s why he’s popular.”

Jordan plays Sergeant Charles Monroe King, an Iraqi soldier who keeps a journal of love and life lessons for his infant son, who he shares with his fiancée, Dana Canedy.

Based on a true story, the film delves into the depths of parental love, mourning, and connection in the aftermath of loss.

“I think I put a little more pressure on myself to get it right for the family because I was playing a real character, a real person.”

