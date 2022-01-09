Working with Eddie Murphy on ‘Norbit’ was “sad” for Thandie Newton.

Why Did Thandie Newton Find Working With Eddie Murphy on ‘Norbit’ ‘Sad’?

Eddie Murphy has made a career out of making people laugh.

If he wasn’t making people laugh with his stand-up routines, he was making people laugh with a string of successful comedy films.

Thandie Newton, on the other hand, once found working with the legendary comedian on Norbit depressing.

Crash was a high point in the Han Solo actor’s career.

She was in a film with a star-studded ensemble cast that went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Newton, however, soon after began to experience personal problems that had a negative impact on her career.

“I recall auditioning for the new Bond film, the first one starring Daniel Craig.

“I’d just finished Crash, and yes, I was hot, and it was my moment,” Newton told Vulture.

“I remember going into that audition and being so frail and messed up.”

It’s not as important to the business as you might think.”

Around the same time, she was filming Norbit, the critically panned Eddie Murphy film.

However, Newton found that working on the film with Murphy wasn’t always what she expected.

Thandie Newton worked extremely hard to land the part of Norbit in Eddie Murphy’s film.

To the Beverly Hills Copstar, the actor had to prove her comedic abilities.

“Oh my God,” says the speaker.

Eddie Murphy is an actor who has appeared in several films.

They also made me go through a series of hoops to get it.

“People love Norbit, but can you really be funny?” Newton asked.

Despite putting in a lot of effort to get a part in the movie, the actress found Norbit offensive.

“It’s been a long, long time since I’ve seen it.”

She explained, “I mean, it’s so offensive that it’s not offensive.”

“Because I remember when we first did it, Eddie found himself watching these online home movies where really large women, African-American women, would beat up their tiny husbands,” says the actor.

But the most disappointing aspect of filming Norbit was how little time Newton spent with the real Eddie Murphy.

“Eddie was rarely around, which was very disappointing.

He has some of the most talented stand-ins you’ve ever seen.

From five feet away, you’d swear they were Eddie.

Newton revealed, “I think I probably did the majority of the movie with his stand-ins.”

Eddie Murphy had previously appeared in a number of comedies before Norbit…

