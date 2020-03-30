Work(out) From Home: Hailey Bieber and Sarah Hyland’s Trainer Shares Moves that Will Leave You Sweaty AF

Sure, we’ve all got the time these days, but that doesn’t mean we want to wile it away getting our sweat on.

So Dogpound founding trainer Austin Pohlen—who puts the likes of Hailey Bieber (and husband Justin Bieber), Sarah Hyland, Kaia Gerber and Adam Levine through their paces at the workout studio’s West Hollywood outpost—has some good news: you can totally get a head-to-sculpt in just minutes a day. But in the immortal words of RuPaul (and Britney Spears), you better work.

“My celeb clients love mini circuits where there are four to eight exercises and they go through them as fast as possible for three to five rounds mixing abs or cardio in between,” Pohlen explains to E! News of his high intensity interval training sessions. “Nobody wants to spend hours working out at home, so the quicker they can get through the workout and focus on other things the better!”

In the interest of helping you inject a little sweat into your social distancing, he’s put together two routines perfect for your new social distancing lifestyle. While you can grab a set of 10- and 15-pound weights (or a kettlebell) for the second, the first can be accomplished equipment-free.

So clear out a corner of your living room or bedroom (i.e. your new home gym), blast some tunes (might we recommend the stylings of DJ D-Nice) and have at it.

Circuit No. 1

Squats: 15 reps

Push-ups (regular or modified on your knees): 8 reps

Forearm plank: 30 seconds

Jumping jacks: 30 seconds

Reverse lunges: 8 reps on each leg

Single leg hip lifts: 15 reps on each leg

Finished? Nice job. Now rest for 20 seconds and repeat four more times!

Circuit No. 2

Push-up to row (hold a 10- or 15-pound dumbbell in each hand as you push-up the row one arm back): 6 reps with each arm

Bent over one-arm row: 15 reps with each arm

Straight leg sit-ups: 15 reps

Goblet side lunge (holding either a dumbbell as you lunge first with the left leg, then the right): 6 reps on each leg

Romanian deadlift (using dumbbells): 15 reps

Reverse crunches: 15 reps

Russian twists (single dumbbell optional): 15 reps

Once you’ve completed each move, rest 20 seconds and repeat three or four more times. Then pat yourself on the back (after you’ve washed your hands, of course) for a job well done.

“When my clients are stuck at home they want to stay in shape and do something productive,” notes Pohlen. “Getting in a 20-60 minute workout each day will keep you healthy and motivated. Let’s be honest what else are we going to do during this time?”

And for those looking to diversify their routine, try giving Blake Lively‘s cardio circuit and Kim Kardashian‘s go-to booty exercises for a whirl.