Work(out) From Home: Sofia Richie’s Trainer Will Have Your Glutes Burning in Just 20 Minutes

You can do anything for 20 minutes, including working out like Sofia Richie.

While it may seem hard to get a great workout in from the comfort of your own living room while practicing social distancing, E! News is here to help, turning to some of the best celebrity trainers to provide you some new routines to try.

And start preparing your glutes to feel sore tomorrow after trying this booty-blasting workout from Amy Rosoff Davis, a trainer who counts Sofia, Richie, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Kristen Bell among her star clients.

“As we settle into this ‘new norm’—can we even call it that? It hardly feels normal!—we are all forced to make adjustments to our lifestyles,” Rosoff Davis exclusively tells E! News. “But, that doesn’t mean we need to compromise our health! There are so many great at home workouts and streaming options.”

And the one she provided to us only requires light dumbbells and/or wrist weights, but just engaging your muscles correctly if you don’t have any equipment will still provide a heart-pumping workout.

Plus, to nourish your body after your workout, Rosoff Davis is providing the “yummy” recipe Sofia Richie can’t get enough of that’s comforting, delicious and healthy (aka the foodie triple threat).

Here’s Rosoff Davis’ workout routine:

Warm up/Cardio Section (Option to hold 1-3 pound weights or wrist weights)

2 minutes of jumping jacks

1 minutes of alternating kicks to the front

1 minute of alternating kicks to the sides

1 minute of alternating kicks to the back

2 minutes of Jump rope (air jump if you don’t have a rope)

1 minute of second position plie pulses

1 minute in second position plie, pulse knees to the back

1 minute of downward-facing dog to lunge, back to down dog to lunge on other leg, repeat and keep switching sides

Now that your heart rate is up, let’s get to toning those muscles!

For this series, you have the option to place the weights around your ankles.

Toning Series:

1. Hold plank and pull right knee into your chest in between your arms, then place back in plank position. Bring right knee towards outside of right shoulder into rock climber position. Place back in plank. Repeat 10 times on the right, switch to the left. Repeat the series 3 times (30 total on each side).

2. Lay on your back with your legs on the couch–knees bent like you are in table top, but resting your legs on the cushions. Do 30 crunches (lightly using your fingertips at the base of the neck and drop your shoulders and keep elbows wide), 30 pulses, and 30 diagonal crunches. Then activate your arms into the ground and do 30 reverse curls–where you lift and lower your hips. Try and go up and down rather than back and forth, with your neck lengthened and your gaze is straight up to the ceiling.

3. 3 sets of 10 push-ups kneeling or regular

4. On all fours in table-top, lift your right leg and elongate through your toes behind you. Do 50 circles in each direction. Do 50 arabesque lifts (keeping leg straight, lift and lower to the ground) and then do 50 arabesque pulses.

Now don’t forget to stretch, with Rosoff Davis recommending the following stretches:

Downward dog to pigeon on each side

Butterfly

Runners stretch on each side

Straddle stretch

If you’re looking for a new recipe to try in the kitchen, Rosoff Davis has provided her yummy floutas recipe that she made with Sofia on Instagram in early March.

Ingredients:

-Roast chicken (If you are vegetarian or vegan use any veggies and use just avocado and no greek yogurt. We used peppers, but chopped cauliflower or dark leafy greens or anything will work as a vegetable substitute! For vegan option you can also add brown rice or beans.)

-3 limes

-1-3 avocados

-garlic

-cilantro

-spices such as cumin, paprika, cayenne, salt

-olive oil

-tortillas

Directions:

Tear meat off roast chicken or chop veggies. Chop cilantro.

Marinate chicken and/or veggies in olive oil and spices. Add salt to taste.

Mix green yogurt with avocado and lots of lime, cilantro and some salt to taste. Set aside.

Saute veggies and/or chicken in a pan with olive oil and garlic. Add lime. Take out of pan and add more lime and cilantro. Add salt to taste if needed.

Warm tortillas in pan for 30 seconds to a minute, take out and keep warm in towel.

Tightly roll veggies and/or meat into tortilla.

Add olive oil or canola oil to pan and fry the wrapped tortilla. Take out when lightly browned and rest on paper towel.

Finish with greek yogurt/avocado mix, squeeze more lime and throw some cilantro and salt on top! BOOM!

Aside from getting creative in the kitchen, Rosoff Davis also had another wellness tip.

“I also encourage you to take this time to pick up a new hobby, learn something new or up your self-care practice,” she said. “Can you finally take the time to meditate for even just 5 minutes a day, try that new online course, paint, read, take a day bath- the options are endless.”

