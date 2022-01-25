‘Worry About Your Performative Allyship,’ Jen Shah Says to ‘RHOSLC’ Co-Star Lisa Barlow.

Jen Shah is slamming Lisa Barlow, her co-star on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

After her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo star, who has been charged with fraud and is awaiting trial, took to social media to lash out at Barlow.

Shah didn’t hold back in slamming Barlow, referring to her response to Jennie Nguyen’s racist Facebook posts as “performative allyship.”

Shah was watching the most recent episode of WWHL, in which Barlow appeared as a guest star, on Bravo.

Shah’s marriage was brought up on the late-night show, and the public relations guru was asked about it.

Shah chastised Barlow on Twitter after she made the remark.

She also poked fun at her for her friendship with Nguyen.

She tweeted, “Hey @LisaBarlow7…saw your cute appearance on WWHL tonite.”

“NEVER MENTION MY MARRIAGE OR MY HUSBAND’S NAME.”

There’s no way around it.

Instead, think about your 10-year friend and performative ally @JennieNguyenLuv and what excuse you’re going to make now.”

After racist Facebook posts surfaced online revealing she was anti-BLM and shared conspiracy theories about George Floyd, Nguyen has been subjected to widespread criticism.

Nguyen was introduced to Barlow as a long-time friend in Season 2 of RHOSLC.

Now Shah is chastising Barlow and attempting to conflate her views with those of Nguyen.

On the same episode of WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Barlow about her co-star Nguyen’s offensive posts.

The episode was shot on the same day that the messages were leaked on the internet.

“I am completely anti-racist and don’t condone those [Facebook posts].”

So, I hope everyone improves, but I don’t condone those,” she said.

Barlow also said she hadn’t “looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years” and was “completely surprised” by the messages.

It happened in January.

Barlow said her heart was “so very heavy” when she released an official statement about the incident on July 21.

“The posts that surfaced this week have caused me great pain and disappointment.

I believe in it…

