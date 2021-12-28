Worzel Gummidge, Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, and Extraordinary Escapes are among the shows airing on television on December 28.

Worzel Gummidge, Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, and Extraordinary Escapes are on TV on December 28th.

Ready your remotes…

Another bank holiday? It’s all getting a little ridiculous, but I’m not complaining – put yourself in the mood with Despicable Me and its naughty minions (12.30pm, ITV).

It’s a TV no-man’s land until 7.15pm, when Mackenzie Crook, who revived the classic children’s series in 2019, brings Worzel Gummidge (BBC One) back for a new delightful adventure.

When a flock of rare choughs arrives in the scarecrow’s field in “Twitchers,” all of the scarecrow’s Christmases arrive at once.

(Tomorrow, at the same time and on the same channel, the second episode will air.)

This year’s Royal Institution Christmas Lectures (8pm, BBC Four) were always going to be about viruses.

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, will lead the three talks, which will cover how viruses spread, where they originate, and, most importantly, how vaccines work.

If you don’t want the real world to burst your holiday bubble, you can always watch Sandi Toksvig on Channel 4’s Extraordinary Escapes (8pm).

At 9 p.m. (BBC One), A Very British Scandal comes to an end, while all other channels are showing movies.

Kenneth Branagh plays detective Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express (Channel 4), while BBC Four continues last night’s Stephen Sondheim celebrations with a screening of West Side Story from 1961.

If you’re looking for something that requires a little less brain power – in fact, it requires you to put your brain cells to sleep for a couple of hours – The Meg (Channel 5, 9pm) stars Jason Statham as a giant shark thought to be extinct.

