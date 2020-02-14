Would Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Parker McCown Sleep With a Charter Guest?

A dedicated deckhand.

But how dedicated is Parker McCown to his charter guests? On Wednesday morning, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star set his anchor down at Daily Pop, where he played “Sail or Bail.” In an attempt to get to know McCown better, co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart asked the Bravo personality a variety of yes or no questions.

The Daily Pop team didn’t hold back as, right out of the gate, they asked McCown if he’d hook up with a coworker. Unsurprisingly, the handsome McCown raised the “Sail” side of the sign (which meant yes). Although McCown felt it was fine to get cozy with his fellow crew members, you won’t find him having relations with guests.

“Would you hook up with a guest?” Stewart pressed.

“No! It’s against the rules,” McCown noted while raising the “Bail” side of the sign. “Nope, I’ll tell her she can call me after charter if she wants.”

While the Daily Pop ladies were skeptical of McCown’s stance, he made it clear that not sleeping with guests is a cardinal rule of charter yachting.

“That’s like rule number one,” the Parsifal III deckhand expressed.

Even though Culiner defended that this has happened on the franchise’s original program, Below Deck, McCown doubled down on his stance.

“Yeah, well…” the reality star coyly remarked.

This wasn’t the only rule McCown felt passionately about. Not only did he reveal that he would never take something a guest left behind, but he also revealed he would never act sick to get out of work.

“No! There’s no acting sick,” the sailing expert dished. “When you’re part of a crew, they know when you’re sick and [when]you’re not sick.”

In addition to all of this, McCown shared he is “a clean canvas” when it comes to tattoos. Thus, he noted he’s not a believer in drunken tattoos.

For all of this and more, including a tease of what’s to come on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, be sure to watch the interview above!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)