Would Ciri Have Survived the Trial of Grasses Like Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2?

Would Ciri Have Survived the Grasses Trial Like Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2?

Ciri’s grand journey in Season 2 of The Witcher included facing her fears.

In the new season, Ciri travels to Kaer Morhen with Geralt and resolves to give up her princess title in order to train as a witcher.

Even the witchers and Geralt agree that she has what it takes.

Ciri couldn’t become a witch because the mutagen that created them had been destroyed centuries before.

Many people wonder if the Lion Cub of Cintra could have survived the Trial of Grasses after Ciri’s bloodline reveals the key to the mutagen and the reveal of Ciri’s powers.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

The other witchers and Vesemir are hesitant to accept Ciri when they arrive at Kaer Morhen.

She is regarded as a frail burden by them.

Ciri, on the other hand, quickly demonstrates her willingness to shed blood in order to evolve into a better version of herself.

The witchers agree to assist her in starting her witcher training.

Ciri goes through the same obstacle course, fight training, and herb and mushroom consumption as the others.

Ciri’s true bloodline and destiny were revealed in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Ciri’s blood has spilled across Kaer Morhen, and Vesemir notices a special flower growing there.

However, the flower blooms only where Elder’s blood has been spilled.

It leads Vesmir and Triss to believe Ciri is a descendant of the Elders.

Vesemir later persuades Ciri to give her blood for a test.

During the Trial of Grasses, centuries ago, Elder blood was used to create the mutagen that creates witches.

Later on, the mutagen was discovered to be ineffective.

Ciri’s blood is identified as Elder blood, and Vesemir creates the first witcher mutagen elixir in centuries.

Ciri persuades Vesemir to let her take the Grasses Trial to become a witcher.

He has a vision of the many lives lost during the experiments before he does it.

Geralt, in the end, is the one who puts a stop to them.

Geralt has a fever dream about his mother in The Witcher.

He explains that only a few young boys survive the Grasses Trial.

Ciri’s bloodline and abilities may lead fans to believe she will be able to survive the perilous transformation into a witcher.

Fans on Reddit, on the other hand, disagree.

"The trial was designed for men, and even then, IIRC, there was only a…

