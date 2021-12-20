Would I Lie to You? At Christmas, BBC1, review: Rose Matafeo and Jim Broadbent gave it their all in this Christmas special.

This holiday edition of the panel show wasn’t particularly festive – but who cares when you’re having so much fun?

Would I Lie to You? is a comedy that celebrates the art of deception.

As a result, it was only fitting that its “Christmas special” pushed the definition of “Christmas” to the breaking point.

David Mitchell and Lee Mack, the team captains, wore festive ties and Santa badges, respectively.

Turkeys and jolly men in red jumpsuits were thrown in for good measure.

Aside from that, it was business as usual on a popular panel quiz show that has been on the air for 14 years without anyone noticing.

But that was fine because the series has a low-key charm in its regular format.

With guests including former newsreader Angela Rippon, Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon, New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, and Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, the episode was a hit, even if it could have used a few more jingle bells.

Rob Brydon, the quizmaster, dusted off old Ronnie Corbett and Terry Wogan impersonations that had outlived their usefulness.

For his part, O’Hanlon claimed to have carried a walnut around with him since a man up a mountain in Spain gave it to him (which was true). Broadbent claimed to have brought along a cushion inscribed “Naughty Broadbent” and supposedly given to him by Judi Dench (which was also true – Naughty was the name of his cat).

It was lighthearted, unimportant entertainment, free of the cruelty and one-upmanship that are all too common on panel shows.

And even if the Would I Lie To You? holiday special didn’t quite deliver Christmas with all the trimmings, the truth was that it was so much fun that it didn’t matter in the end.

