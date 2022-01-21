Wow in this stunning wool trench coat, which is currently 75% off.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Schedules are hectic for boss babes.

A morning meeting might be followed by a power lunch, afternoon coffee or happy hour drinks, and a business dinner.

They even manage to squeeze in a workout every now and then.

We’ll never know how they do it, but one thing is certain: a stylish coat is required to complete their ensemble.

Some of our favorite leading ladies from film and television have made major fashion statements in fierce outerwear.

Olivia Benson from Law and Order: SVU was rarely seen without a blazer or a leather jacket at the crime scene, and Olivia Pope from Scandal always “handled” it in a tailored trench.

You don’t need an undercover job to pull off one of the season’s most fashionable looks.

The Paris-meets-New York aesthetic is oh-so-chic, and we’ve seen wool trench coats everywhere lately!

This gorgeous wool trench coat is now 75% off, making it the perfect addition to your outerwear collection.

No one will believe you got this great deal at Walmart if you don’t tell them — trust us.

At Walmart, you can get the Alpine Swiss Women’s Trench Coat for (dollar)50 (regularly (dollar)200).

The Alpine Swiss Trench Coat for Women is a modern take on a classic style.

With a notch lapel collar and a double-breasted placket, you’ll be ready to roll up in style.

The gold buttons and fully-lined satin interior are such luxurious touches, and the slender silhouette is even more figure-flattering with an adjustable tie belt that cinch your waist.

To complete the look, leatherette trim is used on the belt loops, shoulder epaulets, and front pockets.

At Walmart, you can get the Alpine Swiss Women’s Trench Coat for (dollar)50 (regularly (dollar)200).

We’re not sure why this top-rated coat is on sale, but we’re not complaining! “This coat is gorgeous, excellent expensive-like quality,” one satisfied customer exclaimed.

It’s ideal.

I can’t wait to show it off and wear it throughout the winter.

“This coat is beautifully made,” said another customer.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Wow in This Stunning Wool Trench Coat — On Sale Now for 75percent Off