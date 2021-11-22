Writers for ‘Dexter: New Blood’ are having one major issue when it comes to writing for Deb.

Dexter fans were relieved to learn that Jennifer Carpenter would reprise her role as Deb.

Given how the series ended, that wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Dexter: New Blood, on the other hand, came up with a clever way to include her.

However, the writers had to make some adjustments.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dexter’s first eight seasons.]

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of Dexter: New Blood, has been speaking about the Showtime revival this month.

In two recent interviews, he discussed some of the difficulties he faced while writing for the new Deb.

Dexter: New Blood airs on Showtime on Sundays at 9 p.m.

Deb was tragically killed off in Dexter’s final season.

Dexter (Michael C Hall) sees Deb in his head when Dexter: New Blood begins, just as he always saw Harry (James Remar) growing up.

Phillips said on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast in November, “We weren’t going to do the same thing with James Remar.”

“We had a fantastic opportunity to work with Deb, and I used to write a lot of Deb material during my four years there, and I adore her.”

When we all agreed that she’d be Dexter’s conscience, that pixel in the back of his mind, Harry was more of a father figure, no pun intended.

Deb portrays Dexter’s self-doubt and conscience.”

The writers were all ecstatic to write for Deb once more, but they had to keep in mind that she was no longer alive.

“We’d sit in the writing room and say, ‘Wait, wait, we can’t do that whole thing we just spent five hours on because she’s not real,'” Phillips said.

“We’d have to remind ourselves of that all the time.”

Phillips went into even more detail about how Deb’s new presence threw the Dexter: New Blood writers off.

Deb couldn’t interact with his surroundings as the voice in his head.

“We always had to remind ourselves that Deb is his conscience in the writing room back in LA,” Phillips said on the Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up podcast in November.

“She isn’t a real person,” says the narrator.

She is incapable of opening a cabinet door or handing him a…

