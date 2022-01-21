Writing songs with Jeff Lynne was difficult but enjoyable for George Harrison.

Writing songs with Jeff Lynne, according to George Harrison, was challenging but enjoyable.

George Harrison and Jeff Lynne were destined to collaborate on songs.

George, on the other hand, was initially dubious.

We can understand his apprehension about sharing his songwriting process with another songwriter.

It’s understandable after years of being abused by his fellow Beatles.

Before George could take that step with Lynne, he needed to do a lot of work and come to terms with a lot of things.

To begin, he needed to forget about the time he chastised Lynne for plagiarizing The Beatles.

Second, he needed to get to know Lynne in order to see if their personalities were compatible enough for them to collaborate on songs.

Following that, Lynne aced George’s test, and they began work on Cloud Nine in 1986.

Lynne eventually challenged the ex-Beatle, and the two had a good time together.

Lynne found out through the music industry grapevine in 1986 that George wanted him to produce his new album, Cloud Nine.

As a result, Lynne paid a visit to George at his home, Friar Park.

George asked Lynne if he wanted to accompany him to Australia during his visit.

Before they began working together, George desired to get to know Lynne.

He needed to see if the two of them could collaborate on a song.

It was a good sign that they could bond during their vacation if they were able to do so.

“It’s difficult to just sit down with somebody when you’ve been writing on your own for so long,” George told Entertainment Tonight in 1987.

“I believe you need to get to know a person on a deeper level, and it’s all the stuff that doesn’t really matter in the song that matters.”

“It’s critical that I know how this person feels, whether he thinks I’m an idiot, whether he thinks these chords are garbage, or-all the fears and paranoias that you may have by simply saying, ‘Here, let’s do this.’ You don’t want someone to fall over and say, ‘What are you talking about?’

“I think it’s important that you get to know each other to the point where you don’t have any inhibitions and don’t mind making a fool of yourself, and then you can start.”

When they first started writing, the ex-Beatle learned a thing or two from Lynne…

