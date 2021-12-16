WWE: A New Report Dispels Jeff Hardy’s Release Conspiracy Theory

WWE: A New Report Dispels Jeff Hardy’s Release Conspiracy Theories

On December, Jeff Hardy was abruptly released from the WWE.

He was taken off the road nine days after a bizarre scene at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas.

Hardy has yet to make an official statement about the situation, though a conspiracy theory has already surfaced on social media claiming that he was fired on purpose.

“It seems silly to address this at all,” Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Twitter on Monday night, “but according to those close to him I spoke to — Jeff Hardy wasn’t trying to get fired from WWE He wasn’t ‘working to get out of his deal.’ The exact phrase I was given was that it was an ‘absurd take.”

On Monday night, Jeff made his first appearance since being fired on Matt Hardy’s Twitch channel.

Matt then went on to say on his stream that WWE “may have jumped the gun” by letting the former WWE Champion go, and that the drug test he took just before his departure is expected to be negative.

Hardy was arrested twice in 2019 for alcohol-related offenses and requested that WWE place him in rehab.

Jeff turned down WWE’s offer to send him to rehab after the Edinburg show because he felt it was unnecessary.

“What I’m saying is that Jeff is in the best shape he’s been in in a long time,” Matt explained.

“I’ve talked with Jeff about the details of what happened that evening and in that match, and I feel good about everything he said, and that’s Jeff’s story to share.”

And he said he would when he was ready.”

“But before anyone jumps to conclusions, obviously they drug tested him after all of this,” he continued. “Wait until you hear the results of that, and when that comes back clean, hopefully people will feel better about it.”

“I’m confident in Jeff because I think he’s great.”

I understand WWE’s stance as well.

Because of… they felt like they were backed into a corner.

