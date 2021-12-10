WWE Announces SmackDown Major Title Contender Match

WWE SmackDown announces a major title contender match.

The excitement for this week’s SmackDown is already building, and now we know there will be a major title contender match on the show as well.

Following up on the events of last week, when Storm got sweet revenge on Flair by hitting her in the face with a pie after Flair hit her with two pies the week before, the WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will face Toni Storm in a Championship Contender Match.

Storm will finally have her title match if she wins, and that is something we can all be happy about.

Storm has been attempting to get a title match with Flair for several weeks, challenging her several times with Flair denying the matches for a variety of reasons, the most important of which is that she believes Storm is undeserving of the opportunity.

Flair attempted to embarrass her with two pies to the face after she continued to challenge him, halting her momentum once more.

FLAIR vs STORM

(hashtag)SmackDown, TOMORROW 8e7c on FOX pic.twitter.comrlDuGiBYZN (hashtag)SmackDown, TOMORROW 8e7c on FOX (hashtag)SmackDown, TOMORROW 8e7c on FOX (hashtag)S

Last week, Storm retaliated, stating that she would not back down from her fight with Flair.

Flair returned to the ring to deliver yet another promo about not giving Storm a match and being SmackDown’s biggest female star.

Storm didn’t appear during the promo, and after Flair finished speaking, she walked out of the ring.

When Storm snuck up behind her with a pie, she took a little longer to celebrate and get some crowd reactions as she made her way up the ramp.

She waited for Flair to turn around, then slammed her in the face with it, returning some of the embarrassment she had received from Flair.

Storm will now have a chance to secure her title shot this Friday, which could lead to a major match between the two stars on Day 1.

We’ll have to wait and see, but this is a promising first step in the right direction.

Do you want to see Storm start a title reign on SmackDown soon? Let us know in the comments, or you can always contact me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to discuss all things wrestling!

WWE Announces Major Title Contender Match for SmackDown