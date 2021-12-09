WWE Announces the Top 5 Most Heard Songs in 2021

WWE Unveils the Top 5 Most Heard Songs in 2021

When Spotify released its annual “Spotify Wrapped” playlist earlier this month, it also informed artists about which of their songs had received the most attention over the previous year.

WWE, which lists the company as the main artist on its entrance themes, then took to Instagram to reveal the top five most-listened songs from the previous year.

Roman Reigns’ “Head of the Table,” Jeff Hardy’s “No More Words,” Seth Rollins’ “Visionary,” the RK-Bro remix of Randy Orton’s “Voices” known as “Talk to Me,” and Shinsuke Nakamura’s “The Rising Sun” with Rick Boogs’ guitar shredding rounded out the top five songs.

Late in April, Reigns debuted his new theme, and he’s since stated in interviews that creating a new signature track for him was a lengthy process.

“A lot of it was just trying to create that iconic feel where you know right away, ‘Oh, he’s here,'” says the director.

“He’s going to come out,” Reigns said to Bleacher Report.

“That’s where the two different beats and melodies came in: to have that 20-, 25-second opening that’s preparing them.”

I wanted it to move on to something more upbeat.

The old Shield Roman Reigns theme was enjoyable, and I grew to enjoy it.

And if you do something over and over for a long time, you figure out how to vibe to it, but this is a track that makes my head nod, and you’ll notice that my cousins in the back are doing the same thing.

When you walk out, you’ll have that ultimate swag.

And, especially for an entrance, the most important thing is for people to see and feel your swagger, energy, and confidence radiating from you.”

When asked why it didn’t debut at WrestleMania 37 earlier that month, he explained, “It wasn’t ready.”

“I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m not going out to it now.’ I have to feel it because nobody outside of my cousins and Paul is walking out to it now.”

These are the kinds of things that I have to be completely connected to, and that’s why our audience can trust me, my presentation, my character, and everything I do.

I’m not going to do that s— if it doesn’t feel right.

