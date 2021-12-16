WWE Changes the WWE Championship Match on Pay-Per-View Day One

Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal Four-Way at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.

Last week, “The All Mighty” managed to get himself into the conversation by attacking all three men, and this week’s Raw began with MVP demanding that he be added to the title fight.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville agreed, but only if Lashley could win individual matches against Owens, Rollins, and E throughout the night.

Owens was the first to the ring, but he quickly tapped while Lashley was applying The Hurt Lock.

He then appeared to defy the rules by attacking Rollins during the second match, resulting in a disqualification, making Rollins the winner in theory.

The ruling was overturned by Pearce and Deville, and the match was re-started as a No Disqualification match.

Lashley took the lead with a Spear just a few moments later.

Owens and Rollins thought they could get away with it?

The main event of the show featured E vs. Lashley, with the No DQ rule still in effect.

Owens and Rollins eventually ran down to attack Lashley and give E the victory, but the champ refused to take the easy way out and began fighting the two heels (including putting Owens through a table at ringside).

He then challenged Lashley to get to his feet so they could finish this, only for MVP to smack him across the back of the leg with his cane.

After that, Lashley nailed the Spear for the victory.

NOOOOOOOOO!

The following is the updated Day 1 lineup:

LASHLEY DID IT! Lashley is going to WWE Day 1 against all odds!

The WWE Championship Match will now be a Fatal 4 Way!

