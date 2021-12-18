WWE: Ex-World Champion’s Return to Wrestling Is ‘Highly Unlikely’ Following Firing

One of the many newly released WWE Superstars appears to be hanging up her boots.

Following her release, Nia Jax appears to have retired from wrestling, according to a recent tweet.

WWE fired Jax, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, in November.

She changed her Twitter handle to Lina Fanene after WWE gave her the ring name Nia Jax.

Fans speculated that she would wrestle under that name, but Jax quickly debunked those claims.

She stated that she would be “extremely unlikely” to return to wrestling.

Lina is my real name, in case you didn’t know.

It isn’t another “ring” moniker.

It’s simply MY NAME, the name I was given at birth.

Trolls, please calm down.

In all honesty, if I ever decide to wrestle again, “Opponent Crippler” would be a clear front runner. But that’s highly unlikely.

In November, Jax was one of the 18 wrestlers released by WWE.

One of the alleged reasons Jax was released, according to the New York Post, was that he was unvaccinated.

The former Raw Women’s Champion took to Instagram to address the rumors surrounding her WWE release, revealing that she took a mental health leave of absence from the company.

According to Wrestling Observer, Jax wrote, “I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no choice but to clarify matters.”

“I recently took a mental health break from WWE and took a short leave of absence.”

I’ve been working through a lot — more than I can share — and I needed to take care of myself, so I took some time with the company’s full support.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule for returning to the ring on November 15, I requested an extension to my mental health break, believing that I needed more time and hoping for the company’s continued support, which I have given my all to for the past seven years.

I didn’t get a response to my email.

The next thing I knew, I was being let go.

It was never brought up that I had been vaccinated.

I was not given any options or choices.”

Jax, 37, has been with WWE since 2014, beginning her career in NXT. In 2016, she was promoted to the main roster and won the Raw Women’s Championship at the…

