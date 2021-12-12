WWE Fans Vote on the Best WWE Pay-Per-View Theme Songs of All Time

The Greatest WWE Pay-Per-View Theme Songs of All Time are debated by WWE fans.

On Sunday, WWE’s Twitter account asked, “What is the greatest WWE pay-per-view theme (song) of all time?” Music has long been a part of WWE’s presentation, and the songs the company chooses as themes for weekly TV shows and pay-per-views have become synonymous with some of the company’s most memorable moments.

People still rank Limp Bizkit’s “My Way” high in their personal rankings because of its connection to the Steve Austin vs.

The Rock’s WrestleMania X-Seven hype video.

But, as you can see from the list below, “My Way” was far from the only song that received a thumbs up from fans. What do you think is the best pay-per-view theme? Let us know in the comments.

The 2002 season of Survivor Series.

Sick Puppies’ “You’re Going Down,” Gavin Rossdale’s “Adrenaline,” Metallica’s “All Nightmare Long,” Seether’s “Fake It,” Cold’s “Remedy,” and Shinedown’s “Cut the Cord.”

To name a few, I believe RockMetal suits wrestling better than Pop or Rap.

pic.twitter.comwaZ2sUiADJ The entire year of 2007.

@XeryHighLife’s GREEN LIGHT

My Sacrifice, My Faith

