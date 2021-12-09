WWE has reportedly released Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy is no longer a part of the WWE.

Hardy was released by WWE after he refused help and rehab, according to Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.

Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road, and he did not appear at WWE’s live event on Sunday, December.

Hardy appeared in a live event on Saturday with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods and then vanished during the match.

Hardy appeared sluggish during the match and was replaced by Rey Mysterio on Sunday, according to reports.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy’s brother, updated the former WWE Superstar earlier this week.

“I spoke with Jeff briefly today,” Matt said, “and he’s fine.”

He’s an excellent individual.

I believe he will be fine; however, this isn’t my concern.

He’ll do it himself if he wants to go into more depth.

Jeff is doing fine.

He is safe and sound at his residence.

It is not my responsibility to tell or explain this story or business.

Aside from that, it isn’t my story to tell because it isn’t from my point of view.

I care about my brother and want him to be well.”

Jeff Hardy last competed on WWE television in a match on SmackDown in November.

In a tag team match, he and McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

He’s had his fair share of drug and alcohol problems, having been arrested twice in 2019 for alcohol-related offenses.

“I called WWE the day before I was pulled over on October 3, 2019, and said, ‘I need help.'”

Hardy said on the After the Bell Podcast last year, “I need treatment.”

“There’s something wrong with me, like this alcohol thing,” he says, but “I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or drugging, and it’s just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man.”

There’s something powerful about admitting what you are and being able to own it and just be yourself, and there’s a huge piece of my heart and mind knowing that if I never drink again, I’ll never get into any more trouble.”

Hardy began his WWE career in 1994, but it wasn’t until 1998 that he signed a contract with the company.

