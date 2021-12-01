WWE: Latest News on the Vince McMahon Documentary Series on Netflix

WWE’s Vince McMahon Documentary Series on Netflix Gets an Update

WWE announced in October 2020 that Netflix would be producing a new documentary series about Vince McMahon, which was billed as “one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history” at the time. There have been few updates on the docuseries, though Stephanie McMahon confirmed it will be released in 2022 while speaking at a recent March of Dimes event.

“It’ll be released next year, in 2022.”

McMahon (ht Fightful) said, “The timing is still TBD.”

“I’m both ecstatic and terrified.

I’m not sure what it’ll say, but it’ll capture his life and his story, which deserves to be told.”

Vince was initially hesitant to participate in the series, Triple H admitted in a radio interview earlier this year.

“Well, in-house,” he said, “but I think more in a larger format was something we talked about a lot.”

“I believe Vince had been hesitant to do it up until now.”

Vince has a funny habit of not seeing himself…whereas Mr.

McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, and he doesn’t consider himself to be a part of the program.

“When you ask him about those things, he says, ‘Nobody cares about me; they care about the stars and performers,’ but the truth is, they do,” he continued.

“The most difficult aspect of Vince’s life is condensing it.

Every chapter of his life tells a different incredible story.

All of the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is, are incredible.

No one notices or gives him credit for it.

They only see him as an evil tyrant businessman or whatever because of his multibillion-dollar global empire.”

The series will be produced by Bill Simmons, and directed by Chris Smith (Fyre).

In addition to the Netflix project, WWE has also partnered with Blumhouse TV for an upcoming drama series titled The United States of America vs. WWE: The Steroid Trials, which will retell WWE’s Steroid Trials from the mid-90s.

Vince McMahon is a professional wrestler.

As both series become available, stay tuned for more coverage.

WWE: Latest Update on Netflix’s Vince McMahon Documentary Series