WWE NXT Announces the Full WarGames Card

WWE NXT Unveils the Complete WarGames Schedule

Tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 solidified the card for NXT WarGames on Sunday, determining which teams had the upper hand in the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches, as well as adding one more match to the already jam-packed WarGames card.

During tonight’s episode, a match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray used the ladder to deliver brutal falls and hits, giving Ray the upper hand for her team.

Meanwhile, an incredible match between Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker resulted in Breakker winning the match for Team 2.0, and the full card can be found below.

Let’s start with the Men’s WarGames match.

Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller will face Pete Dunne, LA Knight, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and Gargano, and of course, Breakker’s Team 2.0 will have the advantage, so they will have the first reinforcements coming into the cage.

Then there’s the Women’s WarGames match, which pits Kai and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose against Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Ray, and Cora Jade against Kai and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

In the Women’s match, Ray won the advantage.

After that, Joe Gacy (with Harland by his side) and Diamond Mine had a final showdown.

Diamond Mine interrupted Gacy’s intergender match, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong got in his face ahead of their match on Sunday.

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship will also be on the line in this match.

Then there was the final verbal duel between Duke Hudson and Cameron Grimes, who are set to compete in a Hair vs Hair match on Sunday.

Hudson has previously cut some of Grimes’ hair, but he wants to do it all on Sunday, and Grimes wants to reciprocate.

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner defeated Legado del Fantasma tonight, so the final match has been added to the card.

On Sunday, O’Reilly and Wagner will face Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and a new champion could be crowned.

This is a simplified version of the card.

