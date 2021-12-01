WWE NXT’s Bron Breakker leads the Men’s WarGames Team to victory.

The Men’s WarGames Team is led to victory by Bron Breakker of WWE NXT.

Bron Breakker vs. Johnny Gargano was the main event of tonight’s NXT 2.0 for the Men’s WarGames match advantage.

Breakker initially shoved Gargano back and taunted him, but Gargano quickly took control and used a headlock to take Breakker down.

After a shoulder tackle, Breakker slammed Gargano to the mat, then lifted him for a long time before slamming him down on his back with a thud.

Breakker then continued to hit Gargano in the corner before dropping him.

After that, he went over the top rope and slammed Breakker to the floor with a splash.

Breakker hit Gargano in the back of the neck with a forearm, then lifted him up and slammed him face-first onto the ring apron.

Breakker grabbed the ladder and attempted to place it in the ring, but Gargano slid underneath it, knocking Breakker back down.

Breakker was the one who put the ladder up, but Gargano scaled it and almost got his briefcase before Breakker knocked it down.

Breakker caught Gargano’s punches and brought him down to the mat before throwing him to the floor.

Breakker then erected the ladder and charged towards him, but Gargano intercepted him with a spear between the ropes and climbed the ladder quickly.

Gargano dodged Breakker’s move and then threw the ladder on top of him after hitting a dropkick between them, hitting Breakker in the head with the ladder.

Then Gargano tossed Breakker over the announce table and into the chairs, but not before grabbing his knee.

Gargano erected the announce table sign before slamming Breakker through it, bending it.

Gargano re-set the ring in the middle, but Breakker re-entered.

They traded punches before Breakker slammed Gargano to the ground, but he went down holding his stomach and ribs as well.

Breakker caught Gargano as he attempted to re-establish the ladder, though he would fall hard a few moments later.

Then Gargano went to re-set it, but Breakker swooped in and slammed it into Gargano with his entire body.

Breakker slammed Gargano back-first onto the steel ladder, bouncing off it in what…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https