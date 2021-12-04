WWE NXT’s Raquel Gonzalez talks about Black and Gold vs.

WWE NXT’s Raquel Gonzalez discusses the Black and Gold vs.

WarGames 2.0, Marvel and DC Cosplay, and More

This Sunday, NXT WarGames returns, and it’s one of the best events on the WWE NXT schedule.

Some of the biggest stars from the black and gold brand face some of the biggest stars from NXT 2.0 in the Women’s and Men’s WarGames matches.

The Women’s WarGames match will be unique in that both teams will be made up of players from different eras.

In the match, Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade will face Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne, as well as Dakota Kai, and on the most recent episode of ComicBook Nation, we had the opportunity to speak with Raquel about the big event, the clash of eras, and even some possible Marvel and DC cosplays in her future.

But first, we had to talk about the eras clash, and Gonzalez believes there is currently a rivalry between the two in NXT.

“I do,” says the narrator.

“I think the superstars in NXT 2.0 are a little overconfident,” Gonzalez said.

“I think the NXT 2.0 superstars are a little overconfident, as much as I love change and fresh blood in the ring.”

“I don’t believe they realize who they’re stepping into the ring with, and I just have to say that I’m definitely backing up my boys from the NXT Gold and Black brand because I believe they’ll teach them a lesson, one that they desperately need to learn.”

Don’t get us wrong: she enjoys meeting new people, and she mentioned someone from the 2.0 side of things when we asked if anyone was being overlooked.

“It’s correct.

I mean, I enjoy meeting new people.

It’s always exciting to meet new people.

New challenges are exciting to me because they allow everyone to bring their own superpower to the table.

They have backgrounds in jujitsu, strength, or hardcore.

I’m really excited about my teammate Cora Jade because I think she’s really stepped up as a newbie and a newcomer in the last few weeks, and she’s done it in the right way, in a way that’s been noticed…

