WWE President Nick Khan and The Rock’s Childhood Friendship

WWE President Nick Khan was a childhood friend of The Rock’s.

Many WWE fans were likely unaware of Nick Khan prior to his appointment as the company’s president in 2020.

Khan, on the other hand, has ties to the pro wrestling industry that date back to his childhood.

While they were all living in Hawaii in the 1980s, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed in a new post this week that he formed a friendship with Nick Khan and his sister, Hollywood producer and writer Nahnatchka Khan.

Johnson captioned a photo of himself with the Khan siblings, “This one’s special.”

“It’s extremely important to me.

It’s been years in the making.

It’s come full circle.

Nick Khan, his sister Nahnatchka Khan, and I used to run around in Honolulu, Hawaii as children every month when my grandmother promoted her pro wrestling shows at our local arena.

We loved pro wrestling as kids, and as adults, our admiration and respect for the sport has grown exponentially.

Years have passed, and….

Nick is WWE PRESIDENT Nahnatchka is one of Hollywood’s best TV showrunners and the CREATOR OF YOUNG ROCK, our award-winning NBC series based on my wild pro wrestling upbringing.

And then I did a few things and became famous for wearing a fanny pack.

Life is full of surprises.

It’s unbelievable.

We’re all here.

Our toasts to @teremana and amazing conversations flowed (one person was missing).”

Khan has become a divisive figure in the pro wrestling world, as the company laid off over 80 wrestlers in 2021 during his tenure.

During SummerSlam weekend, he spoke with Ariel Helwani about the upcoming releases.

“I’m not sure there’s one explanation,” Khan said.

“I think what’s looked at at the end of the day is whether or not this person — for us — is going to move the needle now or in the near future.”

By the way, we had a tryout in Las Vegas last week, a two-day tryout.

Triple H, Johnny Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard, as well as the rest of us, were all there.

From that tryout, we’ve signed more than a dozen new players.

And I’m not saying, “Oh, that’s why we got rid of the other talent,” but we’re always on the lookout for the next big thing.

We are…

