WWE: Seth Rollins’ Assailant Speaks Out, Explains Why He Attacked Him

WWE: Seth Rollins’ assailant speaks out and explains why he attacked him.

The fan who assaulted Seth Rollins has spoken out and explained his actions.

On Wednesday, Elisah Spencer, 24, explained his actions to the New York Daily News.

Spencer revealed that he had been the victim of a catfish scam in which he had been communicating with someone posing as Rollins.

Spencer said, “I apologized to the WWE for my actions.”

“I had a legitimate beef, but as an adult, I could have dealt with it differently…

I wouldn’t attack him if I saw him today.

I’m no longer interested in this topic.

To test my loyalty, he asked me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, usually (dollar)500 or more.

He approached me and asked if I would be a wrestling blogger for him.

Spencer attacked Rollins at a taping of Monday Night Raw in New York, saying, “I wanted to work my way up.”

He was apprehended and handed over to the NYPD, where he was charged with attempted assault and violation of arts and cultural affairs.

“I had intended to assist Finn Balor.

I’m a huge supporter.

Spencer explained, “I like his aura and attitude.”

“His charisma appeals to me in every way.”

Everything about him appeals to me.

I leapt from my seated position.

I dashed forward and speared Seth Rollins.

He caught me in a headlock after I busted his lip open.

I was trying to get him out of the headlock when the referees and security guards separated us.”

Rollins spoke with TMZ Sports about being assaulted by Spencer.

“It happened very quickly,” Rollins said, “and it’s terrifying.”

I was mostly reacting and hoping that our security would arrive and complete their duties.

They were able to accomplish this in a short amount of time.

After that, it was just a matter of trying to detach and move on.

“I knew what was going on once the tackle happened,” Rollins continued, “so I knew it wasn’t part of the show.”

The man was speeding around the bend.”

Rollins returned to the ring following the attack to watch the WWE Championship match between Big E and Austin Theory.

He also told TMZ Sports that he wasn’t hurt in the attack.

He stated flatly, “Nothing like that.”

“It was safe for me, it was safe for us.”

“Everything worked out fine.”

