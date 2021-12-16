WWE Signs a Multi-Year Deal with a Major Superstar

WWE Signs Major Superstar to Multi-Year Deal

A top WWE Superstar has agreed to stay with the company for another year.

Kevin Owens has signed a new contract with WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. This comes after rumors of his contract expiring had been circulating for a few months.

“WWE sources we spoke to said they were over the moon about retaining Owens, that they made it clear to him personally that they were eager to retain his services,” Sapp wrote in the report, according to ComicBook.com. Owen’s contract was set to expire in January 2022.

Owens, 37, has been with WWE since 2014, but after spending time in NXT, he made his main roster debut in 2015. During his career, he has won the NXT Championship, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship three times, and the Universal Championship once.

Owens held the Universal Championship for 188 days before losing to Goldberg.

“Man, the last five years have been an emotional roller coaster.”

“…The highs are great, but the lows are sometimes really hard to take for someone who cares a lot about this, like I do,” Owens said in an August video.

“However, I’ve been extremely fortunate because I’ve had a fantastic career.”

I’ve had the support of my wife, kids, and parents, all of whom have been tremendous in assisting me.

It’s not just them; I’ve got some fantastic friends and colleagues with whom to share this adventure.

And right now, everyone is watching.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a devoted following to accompany me on that journey.

And it’s you, today, who’re reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title.

So I figured now would be a good time to thank everyone,” he continued.

“For being there for the highs, the lows, just for being there for the whole ride,” Owens said. Owens currently competes on Monday Night Raw and is vying for the WWE Championship.

In a Fatal 4-Way match, he’ll face Seth Rollins, Bobby Lasley, and WWE Champion Big E…

