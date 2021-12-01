WWE Superstars are still being released as action figures.

In 2021, WWE released 80 wrestlers, often in waves of ten or more at random intervals.

However, the releases, which are typically cited as budget cuts, have frequently resulted in some unexpected consequences that reverberate throughout the company.

WWE 2K22’s roster, for example, has had to be changed multiple times to remove released wrestlers, and merchandise from cut wrestlers can still be found weeks after they’ve been released.

Then there are action figures to consider.

WWE Elite 92, one of WWE’s newest Mattel figure lines, is now available for pre-order and will be released in February, according to Ringside Collectibles.

The only issue is that four of the six wrestlers featured in the line — a charred version of Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend,” Ric Flair, Scarlett, and two Adam Cole variants — are no longer with the company.

After requesting it, Flair was granted his release over the summer, Wyatt was released in late July after being off TV since April, Cole allowed his contract to expire after NXT TakeOver 36 and is now in AEW, and Scarlett (along with her fiance Karrion Kross) was released in early November.

Scarlett was the one who first made fun of the situation.

Following the release of Dark Side of the Ring’s “Plane Ride from Hell” episode, in which a flight attendant accused Flair of sexual assault, the 16-time world champion was removed from the opening signature at the start of every WWE program.

On his podcast, Flair claimed that WWE was attempting to “erase his legacy.”

“Well, by erasing my legacy, if you take me off the opening of the show and replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy who sued the company and held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD with so many people saying how bad I was like The Warrior, and then they bring him back and put him in the Hall of Fame,” Flair said.

“It’s not going to happen…

