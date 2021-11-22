WWE Survivor Series: Fans Are Furious That The Rock Didn’t Show Up

At the end of this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE fans were disappointed because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not appear in person or via video during the show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Despite the numerous tributes WWE had dedicated to Rock in the month leading up to the event (as well as the many highlight video packages that played in-between Sunday’s matches), there was no sign of “The People’s Champ” other than advertisements for his new Netflix film Red Notice.

No appearance also meant no chance to interact with Roman Reigns, who many fans are hoping will persuade Rock to return to the ring at a future WrestleMania.

The Rock’s 25th Anniversary 25-man dual branded battle royal, The Rock’s career highlights, and Roman Reigns doing The Rock’s move* are all part of WWE’s Survivor Series, which is sponsored by The Rock’s new movie Red Notice.

*The Rock is not included in this list.

Oh my god, they really didn’t have The Rock on Survivor Series — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 22, 2021

It’s crazy how The Rock showed up for Ken Shamrock’s HOF induction in Impact Wrestling, and not on his 25th Anniversary in WWE 😂#SurvivorSeriespic.twitter.com/9dmXFA7etQ — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) November 22, 2021

No Rock? Don’t worry everyone… VINCE WAS THE EGG ALL ALONG! #SurvivorSeriespic.twitter.com/djMiwExkPO — Owen Mawson (@VintageOwen) November 22, 2021

WWE to The Rock: You wanna pull up for your 25th anniversary? We’re doing a whole thing for it. The Rock:#SurvivorSeriespic.twitter.com/gQdDGjYStY — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 22, 2021

They’ve hit the rocks music multiple times and we fall for it every time. pic.twitter.com/KBAhfslMCR — Cherlock Holmes (@cherdelaware) November 22, 2021

WWE presents Survivor Series sponsored by The Rock’s new movie Red Notice celebrating The Rock‘s 25th anniversary with The Rock’s 25th Anniversary 25-man dual branded battle royal and The Rock’s career highlights and Roman Reigns doing The Rock’s move*. *The Rock not included — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) November 22, 2021