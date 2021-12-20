WWE wants Steve Austin to be a part of WrestleMania 38 in Texas, according to a report.

Since WrestleMania 32 in 2016 at ATandamp;T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hasn’t made an appearance at a WrestleMania event.

However, WWE will return to the same venue for WrestleMania 38 next April, and it appears that the company wants “The Texas Rattlesnake” to make a comeback.

“Talked to a few different source(s) this weekend andamp; heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas,” @WrestleVotes tweeted on Monday morning.

Not in a wrestling role, but as a significant participant in the event.

“It’s time to get creative now.”

The face of The Attitude Era has competed in three WrestleManias, though he has remained retired since his final match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

He discussed why he has turned down every offer to make an in-ring comeback since then with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast earlier this year.

I talked to a few different sources this weekend and they all said the same thing: WWE wants Steve Austin to be a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas.

Not in a wrestling role, but in a role that was more important than just showing up.

Now it’s time to get creative.

“I think Vince [McMahon] tried to persuade me to come back a couple of times,” Austin said.

“More than anyone else, I adore it.”

I can only speak for myself, but I adore this industry, and leaving it was excruciating.

And as for me, why am I going back for one match? What am I proving? What will they remember? It ain’t about the money.

It took me nearly three years to get over the fact that I had left the company.

“Let’s say you’re really going to make a comeback,” he continued, “let’s say it’s gonna be a high-profile match at WrestleMania.”

“When I spoke with Taker, he told me that he trained all year or recovered from surgery, then wrote trained for a three or four month camp to prepare for one match.”

I’d have to go to a three- or four-month boot camp.

I’m one of those guys who…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Report: WWE Wants Steve Austin Involved in WrestleMania 38 in Texas