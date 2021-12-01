WWE’s Natalya Breaks Survivor Series Record

WWE’s Natalya Breaks the Survivor Series Record

Natalya, a WWE Superstar, made history at Survivor Series.

With 68 pay-per-view appearances, Natalya holds the record for most female pay-per-view appearances.

She was on Team SmackDown in the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

With 177 pay-per-view appearances, WWE Superstar Randy Orton broke the record for most male pay-per-view appearances.

Natalya, who is 39 years old, has been a part of the WWE since 2007.

She is the first woman to hold both the Divas and SmackDown Women’s Championships in WWE history.

Natalya is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart and the niece of WWE Hall of Famer Brett Hart. She most recently won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Tamina, which was her first major title in WWE.

Natalya talked about the tension between the Hart family and WWE early in her career when she spoke to WWE Deutschland earlier this year.

“When I was trying to get hired by WWE, my family was estranged from WWE,” Natalya explained to SE Scoops. “Even though the Montreal Screwjob happened in 1997, there was a lot of tension between WWE and the Hart family.”

“I understand why; it was a very difficult and complicated situation, so I believe it was difficult for members of the Hart family, particularly the younger ones, to get hired because of all the conflict.”

During the same interview, Natalya expressed her admiration for Sasha Banks and Bayley.

“Of course I want to wrestle Sasha Banks,” says the wrestler.

According to Wrestling Headlines, Natalya said, “I think Sasha is so talented, and she’s really one of my favorite people to wrestle, man or woman.”

I adore collaborating with her.

I think she’s amazing, and what a lot of people don’t realize about Sasha, and Bayley in particular, is that no matter what character they’re playing, good or bad, they’re always giving.

“They really want to make sure that the match’s body, integrity, and story are told the right way, and I’m really proud of them for how they’ve handled themselves and how selfless they both are.”

