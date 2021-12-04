X Factor winner Louisa Johnson says, “I was so sad and lost that I considered suicide.”

Louisa Johnson, the X FACTOR champion, was depressed to the point of contemplating suicide in the years following her victory.

In 2015, the singer was only 17 years old when she became the youngest winner of the TV talent show.

Her debut single, a cover of Bob Dylan’s Forever Young, was a top ten hit, and she signed a record deal with Simon Cowell.

But, just months after her triumph, Louisa found herself in a dark place mentally, unable to cope with the pressures of fame and grappling with life in the spotlight.

Despite a successful collaboration with Clean Bandit and a sold-out UK tour in 2016, she would spend the next four years battling depression, panic attacks, and PTSD.

Things came to a head on her 23rd birthday in January of this year, when she checked into rehab to recover from suicidal thoughts.

“I woke up and just didn’t want to be here any longer,” Louisa, from Thurrock, Essex, says.

“I’d had enough. I was done.”

Someone should give me a good shake.

The unhappiness was like a nagging gnat that wouldn’t leave me alone — it wouldn’t leave me alone.

“I considered suicide.”

However, it was more of an idea than “This is it, I’m going to do it.”

“I have a ball of fire inside of me,” she says, “and I know I’d never do it because there’s so much to look forward to in life.”

But it didn’t stop me from considering it.

“As much as I’ve struggled, I know there’s a fighter inside of me.”

I’m not going to give up.”

Louisa realized she needed help right away, so she packed her belongings and headed to a rehab center for a two-month stay.

She was treated for trauma, depression, and anxiety while she was there.

“I’d been seeing a therapist for six months, and the constant sadness hadn’t gone away,” she says.

I was mentally exhausted and disoriented.

“I needed someone to look after me, and that’s when my therapist asked, ‘Have you ever considered rehab?’ I was shocked and confused, but I desperately wanted to go.”

I was willing to try anything to stop feeling sad and depressed all of the time.

I was fine, but I didn’t want to just ‘tick along,’ I wanted to help myself, I wanted to live.”

Louisa, whose pillars of strength were her close friends and parents, Lisa Hawkyard, 54, and David Johnson, 50, reveals that going to rehab was scary but something she needed to do.

