Ximena Reveals a Heartbreaking Secret She’d Kept From Mike on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Ximena Reveals a Heartbreaking Secret She’s Kept From Mike on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Mike is learning important details about his Colombian girlfriend, Ximena.

Ximena admitted on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days that she didn’t tell Mike about the operation she had to have so she wouldn’t be able to have any more children because she knew how much Mike wanted to be a father.

Mike, who lives in New York, met Ximena, 24, on a dating app and flew to Colombia to meet her.

Mike has gladly accepted Ximena’s role as a single mother of two young sons.

Meanwhile, Ximena told cameras that she wasn’t physically attracted to Mike, 34, who has given her money to help her pay for things like furniture and appliances, but that she thought he had a good heart.

Mike and Ximena continued to get to know each other on Sunday’s episode, spilling the beans on their first time sleeping together.

Mike told the cameras, “Our first night together in bed was the best time I’ve ever had with a woman.”

“Ximena hit the ball out of the park.”

“Um, I had a blast over and over.”

Ximena, on the other hand, was not a fan.

“It was normal for me,” she explained.

“I’m noting anything out of this world, so.”

But I believe it was Mike’s best moment.”

Later, the two went sightseeing with her family, and Ximena confided in her sister, Wendy, that she wanted Mike to propose but was afraid to tell him she couldn’t have children anymore.

“I know Mike wants a child,” she told the cameras, “but I can’t have any more.”

“With my two deliveries, I went through a lot of pain because having a child by Caesarean section is the worst pain a mother can go through.”

So I decided to have surgery, and they cut and burned my tubes so that I couldn’t have any more children.

I know it was a mistake not to tell him the truth sooner, but I wanted him to come to Colombia first so we could meet and tell him the truth in person rather than over the phone.

But I’m nervous because I think I like him.

So it would be for me.

