Ximena reveals her ex-boyfriend is a hitman who threatened to murder her on ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Ximena reveals her ex-boyfriend is a hitman who threatened to kill her on ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Secrets about Ximena’s harrowing past are gradually emerging.

Mike is once again taken aback by information Ximena hasn’t told him on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, including the fact that her ex-boyfriend is a hitman who left her a threatening message after they broke up.

After connecting online through a dating app, Mike traveled from New York to Colombia to meet Ximena, a 24-year-old Colombian woman.

Mike, 34, has enjoyed getting to know Ximena and her two young sons, despite the fact that the two had a rocky start due to a language barrier.

Even though he was disappointed when she told him last week that she had an operation after giving birth to her second child to ensure she would never have children again, he accepted it.

Ximena revealed another shocking detail about her past during Sunday’s episode.

Ximena had previously admitted that she wasn’t physically attracted to Mike and that she had previously preferred bad boys, despite liking Mike’s heart.

Ximena’s first child was the result of a one-night stand, and the father of her second child is in prison.

Ximena claimed she wanted to have a child with her youngest child’s father and tried to get pregnant during a conjugal visit on purpose.

Mike, on the other hand, is unaware of her most recent ex, who turned out to be a hitman.

Mike asked Ximena about her previous relationships while they were on a romantic getaway in the hot tub.

According to Ximena, she never lived with the fathers of her sons, so there was never a true relationship.

“I’ve had aggressive partners in the past, and I’ve kept my distance from them,” she explained.

“I used to live with a hitman.

He gave the order for my assassination.

He had me imprisoned.”

“I’ve had some crazy relationships in the past,” she also admitted to the cameras.

“I had a relationship with a hitman after Harold and Juan were born.

He was a tattoo artist when I met him, but after a week of living with him, I realized he was a hitman.

I was terrified, so I told him, ‘This relationship is over.’ But then something happened.

