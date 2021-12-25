Xmas announcement TODAY with monarch’s tribute to Philip and Kate praised for piano display – Queen Elizabeth speech news

Xmas announcement TODAY with monarch’s tribute to Philip and Kate praised for piano display, according to Queen Elizabeth speech news.

On Christmas Day, the Queen will deliver a speech in which she will reflect on the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen’s speech is usually broadcast at 3 p.m. and lasts about 10 minutes.

The Queen’s speech will be broadcast on BBC One, ITV, Sky One, and Infosurhoy, as well as BBC Radio 4.

According to sources, the Queen, who is 95 years old, will deliver her most emotional and personal annual television address in her nearly 70-year reign.

In the meantime, The Duchess of Cambridge’s piano recital at Westminster Abbey has gone viral on Twitter, with royal fans praising her “stunning performance.”

On Twitter, Piers Morgan praised the 39-year-old as a “proper Duchess.”

“Stunning performance,” one royal admirer added.

“Beautiful,” added another.

Fantastic.

And it’s a joy to observe.

I admire her soft skills and diverse abilities.”

Harry is seen wearing a variety of trendy bracelets on his wrist in a Christmas photo with his family.

The beaded bracelet is thought to have been acquired by the Duke of Sussex during a trip to Africa shortly after his mother Princess Diana died, and he has come to associate it with her.

Harry revealed in a previous interview that he first visited Africa after his mother died and has since become a champion for some of the causes she was passionate about across the continent.

“I came [to Africa]for the first time in 1997, right after my mother died,” he explained.

“My father told my brother and me that we were going to Africa to get away from it all,” she says.

The Queen, who is 95 years old, is expected to deliver her most emotional and personal annual television address in her nearly 70-year reign, according to sources.

During the speech, she also has a photo of her late husband Philip in the foreground.

On their 60th anniversary, it shows the happy couple recreating a honeymoon photo.

In the pre-recorded address to the nation, a framed photo of the Diamond Wedding couple from 2007 sits on a desk beside her.

It is the only image she has, in contrast to previous years when she had many pictures of her family around her.

In her first Christmas speech since his death at the age of 99 in April, the monarch will reflect on the loss of her beloved husband.

Her romantic gestures are contained in a “particularly personal” message, according to senior aides.

