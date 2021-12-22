Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, star of ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ reveals his very personal Morpheus audition process.

The Matrix Resurrections brings back characters and IP from the popular sci-fi franchise.

Some of the film’s most well-known characters, however, are played by new actors.

As a result, Lana Wachowski, the writer-director, held auditions for these roles.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently recalled his audition for the role of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections.

It was unexpectedly personal and intimate.

Laurence Fishburne plays Morpheus in The Matrix, which was released in 1999.

The name is derived from the mythological Greek god of dreams.

This idea is consistent with the film’s reality commentary.

Both Abdul-Mateen in The Matrix Resurrections and Neo (Keanu Reeves) in the original iteration offer Neo (Keanu Reeves) a red and a blue pill to choose between waking up in the true reality.

Abdul-Mateen has previously played WD Wheeler in The Greatest Showman and Black Manta in Aquaman, among other notable roles.

He did, however, play Russel Thomas in the film Us, Bobby Seale in the film The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Anthony McCoy in Candyman.

Following The Matrix Resurrections, Abdul-Mateen has a bright future ahead of him.

It’s finally time to take off!

Dec-22-21 – The Matrix Resurrections

(hashtag)Morpheuspic.twitter.com0fy0kbPtyH (hashtag)TheMatrix(hashtag)Morpheus(hashtag)Morpheus(hashtag)Morpheus(hashtag)Morpheus(hashtag)Morpheus

Abdul-Mateen spoke with Collider about his role in The Matrix Resurrections.

He gave an interesting behind-the-scenes look at how Morpheus was brought to life in this new iteration.

Abdul-Mateen recalled his Matrix Resurrections audition with Wachowski, which was far more personal than one might expect for a major Hollywood blockbuster.

“Especially for a film like this that pays such close attention to filmmaking detail and story, storyboarding into laughs and action is crucial,” Abdul-Mateen said.

“Obviously, the film was a priority, but the spirit in which it was made… It was almost as if the film was a byproduct of the experience we were having.”

“I probably spent an hour and a half talking about my past, my relationships, and friendships, and my family,” Abdul-Mateen continued.

I was on my feet for about 25 minutes.

With that kind of process, we sort of came to mutual decisions.”

During his interview with Collider, the Morpheus actor mentioned the intimate setting a few times.

Abdul-Mateen discussed The Matrix Resurrections in a secondary way, emphasizing the importance of personal experience over the traditional Hollywood filmmaking process.

The Matrix Resurrections is unlike any other sequel in the franchise.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.