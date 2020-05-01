Yanqing’s culture and tourism industry benefits from new policies

As the May Day holiday approaches, the cultural and tourism industry in Beijing's Yanqing district, which has been boosted by favorable policies, has made ample preparations to welcome tourists.

Many scenic spots, hotels, and guesthouses in Yanqing district were forced to close due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, putting their proprietors under huge financial pressure.

In order to effectively alleviate the epidemic’s impact, Yanqing issued 12 relief measures to ensure the normal operation of enterprises. Since their implementation, over the past month, 18 boutique guesthouses have received subsides totaling 2.36 million yuan; a total of 160,000 yuan in quality guarantee deposits has been refunded to Beijing Badaling Tourism General Co; and nine scenic spots and almost 30 restaurants have benefited from policies reducing water and electricity costs. Deepened cooperation between Beijing Agricultural Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. and banks in Yanqing district have allowed 16 guesthouses to receive new loans worth 7.9 million yuan. The pressure of funds due for repayment worth 35 million yuan has been alleviated through measures such as rolling-over loans or deferring payment. Yanqing has also discounted more than 2.5 million yuan in rural tourism loans. These measures have effectively eased the financial pressure on enterprises.

With these measures in place, the region’s tourism industry has gradually recovered, and is busy preparing for a surge in visitors during the May Day holiday.

To date, eight scenic spots, including The Great Wall at Badaling (Beijing), Beijing Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park, and the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing venue have reopened. In addition, 29 boutique guesthouses, more than 33 homestays in Liugou Village, and 28 hotels have resumed work.

As the prevention and control of the epidemic has become daily routine, the scenic spots have arranged targeted training for staff in tasks such as disinfection, online booking, real-name registration and on-site verification, so as to provide sound service while ensuring proper management.

Meanwhile, Yanqing has strengthened the protection of cultural relics at tourist attractions.

During the holiday, Yanqing will provide a variety of tourism products such as the Ecological Beijing Expo 2019 Garden, boutique guesthouses, and “online” outdoor running activities.

Ye Dong, director of the district’s culture and tourism bureau, explained that Yanqing plans to provide a one-stop service incorporating “accommodation, excursions and experiences” for tourists based on its three famous scenic spots: the Beijing Expo 2019 venue, Great Wall and Longqing Gorge.

As a model for the development of guesthouses in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and even Northern China, boutique guesthouses in Yanqing district have also been preparing to welcome guests. At present, reservations for these guesthouses during the May Day period have already begun, and the booking rate has reached more than 80%.