Yasmin Chief: “I don’t want to walk the dark Tik Tok Road”

Posted Date: Saturday, 28 March 2020 – 20:36 | Last update: Saturday, March 28, 2020 – 21:31

Actress Yasmine Raiss revealed that she is in a state of boredom due to commitment to the period of social isolation and curfews.

Yasmine wrote through her Twitter account: “El Qaderah salas and I do not want to walk in the dark tik-tok path.”

Artist Ahmed Al-Shami responded to her in support of her decision, while actor Mohamed Abdel-Rahman encouraged her to join.

A large number had recently joined the TikTok app, publishing a number of fun and shadowy videos.

Yasmine Abdel Aziz: I laughed

It is noteworthy that Yasmine Rais returns to cooperate with her husband, director Hadi Al-Bagouri, for the fourth time, in the movie “Neighbor of the Moon.”

Yasmine had previously collaborated with Hadi Al-Bagouri in several works, starting with the series “Special Show”, then the movie “One True”, then starring the film “Hebta Last Lecture.”

The movie “Neighbor of the Moon” starring Yasmine Rais and directed by Hadi Al-Bagouri and written by Mahmoud Zahran. It talks about a love story that combines Laila and Shadi, but the unexpected happens.

