Ybeltje Berckmoes from Ongehoord Nederland (NPO) wants to censor satirical video about Unheard Netherlands

LPF-TV EGO-TV THINK TV 50Plus TV Schoolyard TV Unheard of the Netherlands. Today in our children’s program We Are Going To Take Angry Legal Steps Because We Can’t Stand Criticism The episode: What you should not do as an aspiring public broadcaster.
In this episode, Ybeltje Berckmoes will show you how to make the completely unknown stand-up comedian Harry Hol nationally famous in one fell swoop by sending him intimidating barking emails and imposing fines without the intervention of a judge (LOL, that can’t be mad! ) just because he put a satirical video, so guaranteed including a right to quote, on Youtube in which he hilariously and completely slaughtered the total failure that wappiewappie plot TV Ongehoord Nederland (soon from your tax cents).
So take a seat because it promises to be a top episode. Camera and microphone for Ybeltje Berckmoes and Harry Hol (remember that name).
START!
For those who just switch on: @OmroepON wants to ban this video https://t.co/Mdfa7GStfn! pic.twitter.com/sKj5YjCfHX
– Harry Hol #staythefuckathome (@harryhol) May 6, 2020
