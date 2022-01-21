Years and Years, Young T and Bugsey, and Yard Act are among the albums reviewed.

Years and Years, Young T and Bugsey, and Yard Act are among the albums that have received positive feedback.

Years and Years’ big tracks are undeniably big, but the rest of the album feels like it was put together by someone who was just going through the motions.

Years and Years’ third album also serves as a sort of debut.

Olly Alexander, the band’s frontman, announced in 2021 that he would be continuing the band as a solo project, which surprised those of us who had assumed this would be the case all along.

The charismatic Alexander – star of last year’s hit drama It’s a Sin – has always been bigger than the band’s pop-leaning dance music, thanks to his LGBTQ(plus) activism, acting career, and regular TV appearances.

That is still the case on the lusty Night Call.

The big tracks are, without a doubt, big.

The galactic euphoria of “Starstruck” and the sheer joy of “Consequences” make for a strong start, but the rest of the album feels like a rote exercise.

Alexander’s personality is exhilarating and new, endlessly likeable, and always with a hint of the risqué.

But where is the adventure on Night Call? For an album that is essentially all about sex, it lacks the trepidation, goosebumps, or risk of rejection that keeps us trying; sex as a given, songs that “will do.”

Years and Years had previously fought for something, whether it was a spot in the steadfastly straight charts or a spiritual reckoning.

Compare the energy and power of 2015’s “King” to “Sweet Talker” on this album: both are made for a club dancefloor, but “King” sounded like the arrival of a pop prodigy, whereas “Sweet Talker” sounds like a Thursday night club act.

I had hoped that Alexander’s growing friendship with the Pet Shop Boys would push him out of his musical rut, but on his first solo album, he appears to have retreated even further.

Maybe Night Call is just the New Year’s and Year’s settling in.

Is there anything better to come?

Strange and unusual, Consequences, and Starstruck are all available to stream.

Young T and Bugsey (aka Nottingham’s Ra’chard Tucker and Doyin) return with their sophomore album.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Album reviews: Years and Years, Young T and Bugsey and Yard Act