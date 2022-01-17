Years before ‘Eternals,’ Marvel CEO Kevin Feige made it clear that Kit Harington had a future in the MCU.

Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, was introduced as part of a large ensemble cast in Marvel’s Eternals.

Whitman, on the other hand, is introduced as the Black Knight in the film’s second post-credits scene.

This was a hint that the character’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just getting started.

This isn’t surprising, though.

Since Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated years ago that Harington would have a future in the MCU,

Whitman visits a family member’s home, where there is an old box, in the second post-credits scene in Eternals.

There’s a plaque on the box that says “death is my reward,” so this wasn’t a box full of family memories and keepsakes when he finds it.

When it comes to his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kit Harington plays coy.

Whitman discovers a magical-looking black sword when he opens the box.

The Ebony Blade was immediately recognized by fans.

“Sure you’re ready for that Mr. Whitman,” a voice says as Whitman examines the sword.

Before the scene comes to a close, Whitman asks, “Whitman?”

Mahershala Ali, who has been cast as half-vampire vampire killer Blade, provided that voice.

The D23 Expo in the summer of 2019 was where Harington’s Marvel casting announcement was made.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made it clear at the time that Harington would have a future in the MCU.

“He’s an incredible actor, and this role came up in the Eternals film we’re working on.”

“We were overjoyed when he agreed to join, and it’s a role that could potentially evolve into something else in the future,” Feige said, according to Cinema Blend.

According to Newsweek, Harington has made a few comments about his future in the MCU, claiming that Marvel hinted at him appearing as the Black Knight in other projects.

Kit Harington Updates Marvel Fans on ‘The Eternals’ — ‘It’s Filmed… God Knows What’s Going On With It’

“I know we see him find his sword at the end of the film.”

As a result, we expect that to play a role.

[Marvel] told me that this could be a continuation in the future.

Harington said, “That’s all I needed to hear.”

Feige had wanted Harington in the MCU for years, Harington revealed.

The actor met with Marvel’s president…

