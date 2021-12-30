Years before his tragic death, Avicii expressed fears that he would commit suicide while inebriated.

Years before his tragic death, Avicii revealed his fears of committing suicide while inebriated.

As a teenager, AVICII feared he would commit suicide while drunk as he struggled with his mental health.

After years of alcohol and painkiller addiction, the DJ, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in Oman in 2018 at the age of 28.

Tim, the author of Mns Mosesson’s biography, revisits one of the musician’s first experiences with crippling anxiety, which occurred after he smoked cannabis with friends during the school holidays.

Tim started a thread on Swedish social media site Flashback a few weeks after the experience seemed to change him.

When the feeling is at its worst, he wrote: “Feels like I can’t really think clearly like I could three weeks ago, feels like everything is meaningless.”

“I’m also concerned about losing control when I’m inebriated.”

I’ve never had these kinds of issues before, but I’m worried that if I drink too much, my anxiety will worsen, and I’ll feel as if nothing matters, and I’ll end up killing myself.”

Tim smoked a joint on the beach on a night out in Juan-les-Pins, on the French Riviera, ahead of his sophomore year of high school, according to biographer Mns.

His throat felt like it was closing, his heart raced, and his head throbbed as he suffered from a panic attack.

After an 11-hour session on his computer at home in Stockholm, he felt disconnected from reality and began to worry that he was mentally ill.

He confided in his parents, who tried to reassure him that his feelings and experiences were not uncommon.

A trip to the psychiatrist both helped and made things worse for him.

He was relieved to be able to express his concerns, but the fact that he had to made him feel strange.

He began to worry that he might be suffering from derealisation, a condition in which you believe the world around you isn’t real, in the evenings when he was alone with his thoughts.

At the time, his solution was to keep himself occupied and distracted, and nothing worked better than music.

Avicii became a global sensation in the years after, with hits like Wake Me Up and Levels dominating the airwaves.

However, the constant demands of touring while managing his anxiety took their toll behind the scenes.

He was diagnosed with pancreatitis at the age of 22 and told he needed to stop drinking, but he couldn’t.

Tim’s internal and physical pain were unsolvable despite expensive rehab stints, family interventions, and intense meditation, and he eventually took his own life in 2018 while on…

