Years later, I responded to Tinder messages, and the results are hilarious.

Years later, I responded to Tinder matches’ messages, and the results are hilarious.

ONLINE dating can take a long time.

A break from the apps can be beneficial at times.

Moira, for example, said she was finally ready to re-download Tinder after spending so much time away from it.

However, once she was back on the app, she did something that made the internet go crazy.

“I recently re-downloaded Tinder, and it saved all my conversations going back like five years,” she said in the TikTok video.

“So I went back to my old matches, and this is what happened.”

Following that, Moira narrated a series of hilarious conversations on the screen.

“In 2019, this man said, ‘Hiii,’ to which I replied, ‘Hiii! Sorry I got distracted,’ years later.”

The second DM was released in 2018.

Moira received a message from a man who inquired about her plans for the day.

She had responded at the time, telling him she was going to see a play and then meeting a friend for a drink.

She followed up in 2021 after he did not respond to her initial message.

Her new text read, “The play was fantastic.”

A dad joke was the topic of the third discussion.

A man’s “Hey” to Moira in 2017 went unnoticed.

But don’t worry, she replied four years later, saying, “Is for horses.”

Moira showed another chat with a man from 2018, in which she had then written: “Good, we’re on the same page.” At the time, he had responded, “Naturally.”

Moira sent him a hilarious update on the failed relationship: “Narrator: they were not on the same page.”

The fifth conversation was one for the record books.

“I’ve met Donald Trump before,” a man boasted in September 2016, and Moira admitted in 2021, “This didn’t age well.”

Last but not least, her all-time favorite:

She tried to strike up a conversation with a match in 2015, sending a cute and simple message that read, “Hey:).” But her DM went unanswered.

So she followed up with a simple “:(” this year, more than half a decade later, to show him how much the ghosting had disappointed her.

