‘Yellowjackets’ Actor Juliette Lewis Says ‘The Peak Is Coming’ Soon: ‘Wait Until You See What Natalie Does,’ she Says.

Juliette Lewis, star of ‘Yellowjackets,’ says ‘The Peak Is Coming’ Soon: ‘Wait Until You See What Natalie Does.’

Yellowjackets is a riveting Showtime TV series with an all-star cast, and fans can’t get enough of the mystery, intensity, and incredible acting.

The show alternates between 1996 and 2021.

A group of girls on the high school soccer team nearly died in a plane crash in 1996, and they did everything they could to survive.

Juliette Lewis portrays Natalie, an adult who was a survivor from the Yellowjackets team.

And, according to Lewis, “the apex” is approaching quickly.

Natalie has quickly established herself as a fan favorite after demonstrating that she is unlike the other girls on the Yellowjackets team.

In the Yellowjackets cast, two actors also play Natalie.

Sophie Thatcher portrays Natalie as a child in 1996, and Juliette Lewis portrays Natalie in the present day.

Thatcher tells Uproxx about her character, “She starts out with a very different background than everyone else.”

“She’s already had to fend for herself, and she’s spent most of her life in a survival mindset.”

But now, she’s returning home to figure out what the f*ck is going on,” Lewis adds.

“That’s her vibe, but she’ll devolve into confusion because she can’t quite make it work.”

She can’t seem to get the pieces to fit together.”

For the show, Lewis also revealed that she did “something I’ve never done on screen before.”

She continued, “And it’s all an expression of pain.”

“It’s quite intense.”

However, it was a fun scene to play, and it’s near the end of the show.

It’s going to be crazy, and I have no idea what to expect.”

Juliette Lewis took to Twitter to answer some fan questions ahead of the Yellowjackets season finale, keeping the show’s buzz alive.

Lewis tweeted in January, “Anybody got any (hashtag)Yellowjackets questions for me?”

“I hope I’m not giving anything away, but wait until you see the finale!!! Wait until you see what Natalie does.”

‘Just a thought.'”

Then Lewis sent out another ominous hint that there’s more to come for fans.

A fan inquired if the show had reached its “peak” in terms of the characters’ distress.

