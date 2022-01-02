Yellowjackets has how many episodes?

What is the total number of Yellowjackets episodes?

With an intriguing storyline, YELLOWJACKETS has captured the attention of television fans all over the world.

Fans have been waiting to find out how many episodes will be available since the show premiered in November 2021.

On November 14, 2021, the first episode of the Yellowjackets series aired on Showtime.

There are ten episodes in total, with the final one airing on January 16, 2022.

Narcos: Mexico writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson wrote Yellowjackets.

On the Showtime app or on Showtime, episodes of the psychological coming-of-age drama can be viewed.

Yellowjackets is a film about an all-girls high school soccer team from New Jersey that travels to Seattle, Washington on a private plane to compete in a national tournament.

Their plane crashes in the wilderness of Ontario, Canada, shortly after take-off.

The remaining members of the team live for another 19 months after the crash.

Everyone is unsure about the specifics of what happened when they are discovered.

The show alternates between two time periods: the 1996 accident and the current lives of the soccer players in 2021.

Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy, Sami Hanratty, and Sophie Nelisse star in the film as four teenagers involved in a plane crash.

Meanwhile, adult versions of the teens are played by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress.

