‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Confirms Rip Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Living at the Lodge — ‘This Is a Guy Who’s Eaten by Himself for 30 Years.’

For Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone season 4 has been an interesting one.

The ranch enforcer became embroiled in a season-long bunkhouse feud, his fiancée adopted a troubled adolescent, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) invited him to live in the massive Dutton lodge.

Rip is “uncomfortable” with the idea of moving into the Dutton house with his newly formed family, according to Hauser.

After all, Rip is a man who has “eating alone for 30 years.”

Following a family tragedy, Rip found himself on the Dutton ranch as a teenager.

Rip killed his abusive father after he killed his mother and brother.

Instead of becoming a ward of the state, Rip was adopted by John Dutton, who gave him a new lease on life.

Rip developed a strong bond with John as he grew up on the ranch (and lived in the bunkhouse).

He was also enamored with John’s daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly).

For years, the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship.

However, in recent seasons, they have finally settled down with each other and announced their love with an engagement.

As their relationship blossoms, John has accepted Rip as an official member of the family.

Rip’s dedication to John and the ranch extends beyond the land, cattle, and his family.

Rip is the enforcer who keeps the bunkhouse in order and deals with all of Dutton’s enemies in any way he can.

After everything Rip has done for John and his family, and now that he’s engaged to Beth, John has decided that the time is right for his right-hand man to move into the lodge.

“You know the lodge is where family belongs,” John said to Rip, who gave a blank stare in response.

“That didn’t come across as a question, did it?”

“Are you asking us to move up there?” Rip was perplexed.

“That’s what I’m asking,” John quickly responded.

After John made his offer, Rip, Beth, and Carter (Finn Little) moved into the lodge right away.

It didn’t take long for Yellowstone fans to notice that Rip was having difficulty adjusting to the new environment.

Thanks to Beth, they had a disastrous first dinner at the family table.

There are a few reasons, according to Hauser, why things aren’t going well.

