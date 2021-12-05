‘Yellowstone’: Even Forrie J Smith is baffled as to how Lloyd got his moniker.

Lloyd’s ‘Yellowstone’: Not Even Forrie J Smith Knows How He Got His Name

A group of ranch hands who live in the bunkhouse and wear the Yellowstone brand are featured in Yellowstone.

Forrie J Smith, a real-life cowboy, plays old-timer Lloyd.

Viewers saw how and why many of those ranch hands got their brand during the first three seasons.

But what about Lloyd? Smith claims he has no idea what the story behind Lloyd’s “Y” is.

The livestock on the Dutton ranch have the Yellowstone logo — a hooked, rocking-Y — tattooed on their skin.

Dutton property is indicated by the mark.

It’s also how a rancher locates his or her lost animals.

The Yellowstone brand, on the other hand, isn’t just for livestock.

A dedicated wrangler also wears the Dutton Ranch logo on his chest.

The meaning is physical as well as metaphorical.

That Y isn’t worn by just anyone; it’s a badge of honor that must be earned.

For those who have it, the pain of obtaining it is worth it.

It’s about finding a “second lease on life” as part of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) ranch family.

During the break between Yellowstone seasons 3 and 4, Smith took to Instagram and asked his 124K followers a question.

He shared a Facebook-generated graphic with the caption, “Does anyone know what Lloyd did to get the brand?”

Since Yellowstone has never responded to this question, a number of fans have come up with their own theories.

Lloyd “became the train station engineerfiremanconductor,” according to one fan.

Lloyd has been on the Yellowstone Ranch since before John Dutton took over, according to some fans.

One theory is that Lloyd was picked up from prison by John’s father, similar to how Rip (Cole Hauser) got Walker (Ryan Bingham).

“You have to get the brand if you come to the ranch from prison,” another fan agreed.

However, not every branded ranch hand has served time in prison.

Ryan (Ian Bohen), Colby (Denim Richards), and Teeter (Jen Landon) did not return from prison in Season 3, and they all received the brand.

Kayce (Luke Grimes), John’s son, and Rip Wheeler both earned the brand without serving time.

The reasons for each ranch hand’s brand differ.

However, there is one common thread that runs through all of them…

