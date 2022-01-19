‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kelly Reilly Reveals Beth Isn’t Done With Jamie Yet — ‘She Knows Her Life Is Going to Be Changed After What She Does to Him,’ she says.

The season 4 finale of Taylor Sheridan’s western, Yellowstone, just aired, and the cast is already talking about season 5.

Will Beth (Kelly Reilly) tell her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) about her past with brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) now that they’re married? According to Reilly, Beth knows her life is about to change after what she’s done.

Beth Dutton raised hell throughout the Yellowstone season 4 finale before marrying the love of her life.

Beth began by berating Carter (Fin Little) for calling her “momma.”

She then set up her “conjugal visit” with Riggins (Bruno Amato) after burning bridges with Market Equities and Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver).

Her adopted brother Jamie was blackmailed as a result of the visit, and she eventually persuaded him to kill his biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton).

She ended the episode by kidnapping a priest in order to marry her and Rip, all while threatening Jamie and stating that she and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) own him.

The Yellowstone cast spoke about the season 4 finale and what it meant for their characters’ futures in a video posted by the Paramount Network recently.

According to Express, Reilly admits that Beth will be out for blood in season 5.

“Beth has made up her mind that she will not rest until justice is served,” Reilly says.

“She’s looking for blood, and it’s quite intense.”

Beth is aware that her actions in the season 4 finale could potentially ruin her life, according to the 44-year-old British actress.

But she had no choice but to do it in order to recover.

It’s almost as if Beth needs to “go and deliver all of that vengeance and all of that anger she feels,” according to Reilly.

“And now it’s back to Jamie, as if she didn’t already have enough.”

“She realizes that what she does to him will change her life,” Reilly said.

But does this mean Beth will finally tell Rip about what Jamie did to her as a teenager? Will she play the card, and if so, how?

Since the conclusion of Season 4, Yellowstone fans have been busy on Reddit.

They’ve been talking about Beth, Rip, and Jamie’s future plans.

When it comes to Beth telling Rip about her abortion and Jamie’s role in it, fan reactions appear to be mixed.

