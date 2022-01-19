‘Yellowstone’ Star Hints At Season 5 Departure

The Star of ‘Yellowstone’ Suggests They May Not Return For Season 5

The Paramount Network has not confirmed that Yellowstone will return for a fifth season.

However, it has been confirmed that a new season will be released.

And we know that the scripts are currently being written by creator Taylor Sheridan.

However, one star has hinted that they will not be returning when the popular cable drama returns.

On January 2, the Paramount Network aired the season 4 finale of Yellowstone, which received 9.3 million total viewers.

When you factor in the viewers who watched the episode on CMT, the total rises to 10.3 million.

These are higher figures than most network dramas on broadcast television.

They don’t even account for DVR and streaming delayed views.

When comparing the total viewership of the season 3 and season 4 finales, Yellowstone saw a staggering 81 percent increase.

Yellowstone was also the number one show in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics for the entire fourth season on Broadcast, Cable, and Premium channels.

Season 4 drew an average of 1.9 million adults 18-49 and 2.6 million adults 25-54.

Despite the success of season 4 in terms of ratings and a recent SAG award nomination for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series, the Paramount Network has not officially renewed Yellowstone for a fifth season.

Season 5 filming will begin in May, according to David Glasser, executive producer and CEO of 101 Studios.

The season will most likely premiere “in the fall.”

“It’s the show’s peak,” Glasser said.

“I believe the show is still maturing, and there is a lot more story to be told.”

Taylor, I know, has a lot to say and a lot to write.

He’s currently watching Season 5 of Yellowstone.

He shared some incredible ideas with me that I believe audiences will be very interested in.”

When Christina (Katherine Cunningham), Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) former assistant and estranged girlfriend, returned with a baby in tow during season 4, Yellowstone addressed an infamous season 2 plothole.

Christina had given Jamie an ultimatum to get away from John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) influence and be his own man, or lose her and their baby, the last time fans saw her.

Christina returned and offered to assist Jamie with his gubernatorial campaign.

