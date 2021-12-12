‘Yellowstone’: The Real Reason John Dutton Won’t Sell the Dutton Ranch

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fights to save his family’s beloved ranch in Yellowstone.

The Dutton Yellowstone Ranch is America’s largest, and it’s been in John’s family for generations.

However, he has a long list of adversaries, all of whom are vying for a piece of the property.

John may end up losing everything if he does not sell.

The answer to why John Dutton refuses to sell the Dutton Ranch is simple.

The Duttons were offered (dollar)500 million for their land in Season 3 of Yellowstone by Market Equities CEO Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) and hedge fund manager Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway).

It’s a fantastic offer that they should take because the family will be unable to afford their large home in a few years.

The Duttons will be forced to sell or lose everything as a result of new developers driving up land prices and property taxes.

Despite this, and his children’s belief that he should accept the money, John refuses to sell even a single acre.

Throughout the first three seasons, John Dutton’s enemies were Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and the Broken Rock Reservation.

When they’ve faced a common foe, the two men have teamed up.

Rainwater, on the other hand, wants to reclaim the Dutton land for his people, which his forefathers lost.

“I want John Dutton’s entire collection.”

Rainwater declared, “I want the Yellowstone.”

Rainwater and the rez were present at a large meeting with John, Attorney General Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and Market Equities representatives at the end of Season 3.

The meeting’s main topic was the Dutton property’s future, but John refused to sell.

Many viewers may have been surprised by John’s decision to reject a (dollar)500 million offer for his land.

But the obstinate rancher has a good, albeit simple, reason for refusing to sell: he promised his father.

John is adamant about keeping his word, as he explained in Season 3 Episode 8, “I Killed A Man Today.”

Kevin Costner Teases the Fate of One Fan-Favorite Character in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 — ‘Pity the Man Who Breaks a Promise to John Dutton’

“This is my residence.”

I made a promise to myself.

Protect it, look after it, and love it.

“This family and I won’t be able to break it,” John stated.

Prior to John…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.